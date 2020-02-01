Tributary brings 3,200 homes

Body

Community Newspapers, Inc.

GreenPointe Developers, LLC of Jacksonville announced construction is underway on “Tributary,” the new name for the long-planned Three Rivers Developers, LLC project totaling almost 1,600 acres in Nassau County.

The development navigated state, regional and local planning and negotiations for the past 15 years. The new community is being built 1.6 miles west of Interstate 95 along State Road 200/A1A.

In 2006, the Nassau Board of County Commissioners approved a Development of Regional Impact for the proposed development with a stipulation requiring the developer, Three Rivers Timber, LLC, to commit to a $12 million financial contribution to fund transportation improvements to offset the impacts of the development to the regional transportation system, according to previous reports. But in 2011, after languishing during the Great Recession, Three Rivers applied for a reduction in the $12 million payment and the request was approved by all involved agencies, including the Florida Department of Transportation, the regional planning council and Nassau County Planning and Zoning Board.

In 2015, the state’s order to contribute $12 million toward transportation improvements was reduced to $3.5 million.

“It should be noted that these amounts are in 2005 dollars and will have to be adjusted for inflation,” states the project’s documentation.

“The $3.5 million will go to the county, and the county and the applicant are going to pick a project – it has to be a state road, but we can pick the project between all of us – for that money to go to and the county has the control,” Attorney Emily Pierce, representing Three Rivers, said at the time.

Using U.S. government Consumer Price Index data, $3.5 million in 2005 dollars, adjusted for inflation, is $4.5 million as of December.

Nassau County’s principal planner, Doug McDowell, confirmed the $3.5 million amount, but a question about the project’s documentation referencing inflation and the county possibly being owed more than that amount was not answered by the press deadline.

“In Resolution 2015-64, the proportionate share contribution of (approximately) $3.5 million must be received prior to any construction in Phase Two of the DRI. Phase One of the DRI includes 1,400 residential units and 200,000 square feet of commercial. Any construction beyond that would require the contribution to be paid at that time,” McDowell wrote in an email.

Specifications within the project requirements include the stipulation that “the developer shall be responsible for all necessary improvements at the project entrances, including but not limited to turn lanes, traffic signals, acceleration and deceleration lanes, as determined necessary by Nassau County and FDOT at both access points at S.R. 200.”

Also included as requirements are public transit accommodations “in the event that public transit service is provided to Three Rivers” and bicycle and pedestrian connections.

“In order to promote alternative forms of transportation, the developer shall provide a comprehensive system of bicycle paths and pedestrian walkways or multi-use trails throughout the Three Rivers DRI,” the project documentation says. “All residential areas will be connected to employment and shopping areas via this path system.”

As far as how the money will be used, McDowell wrote, “The contribution can either be used for programmed improvements to S.R. 200 identified in the development order (in Resolution 2015-64) or, if these improvements are not programmed (or have been completed) at the time of Phase Two construction, the contribution can be put toward improvements to regionally significant facilities agreed upon by the county and the developer.”

Public hearings on the development were held in 2006, and after workshops with the Nassau County School Board, an agreement with the developers was called a “win-win” after the developers agreed to donate 20 acres of land within Three Rivers, along with a lump sum contribution of almost $9 million.

J. Dixon Bridgers III, who was the school board’s attorney at the time, said the lump sum payment was roughly equal to the total impact fees the board would receive for the development’s 3,200 homes. But in February 2017, changes were made to the payment plans when representatives for Three Rivers Timber, LLC laid out revisions during the school board’s Feb. 9, 2017 meeting. The revisions included amending the 10-year-old memorandum of understanding the developer had negotiated with the school district. Instead of two lump-sum payments totaling nearly $9 million for the building of a new school on 20 donated acres in exchange for exemption from impact fees for new development, Three Rivers offered to pay $3,727 per unit, to be paid out as the developer files for its building permits with the county.

Pierce, again representing Three Rivers, said in February 2017 that the developer would immediately transfer a 27-acre parcel that fronts along Edwards Road for the building of a new school. The land contains some wetlands, which will be mitigated by the developer, according to Pierce.

The NCSB voted unanimously in May 2017 to accept the new memorandum of understanding with Three Rivers.

McDowell also confirmed that the 2017 MOU with the school board is still in effect. “The developer is required to pay either $3,727 per residential unit or the current educational facilities impact fee, whichever is greater. The current impact fee for educational facilities is $5,430.60 per unit.”

The project’s architect, Jacksonville planner Anthony Robbins, said the concept for the massive new “village” is not another giant subdivision, but a new community with a public square, waterfront, restaurants and stores all located within walking distance of the homes.

“Our new Nassau County development is one of the most notable projects in Northeast Florida, and we are excited to add it to our portfolio,” GreenPointe Developers North Florida Regional President Mike Taylor said in their latest release. “Our firm has an unparalleled reputation for integrity, innovation, vision, and results in the creation of communities and our new Nassau County community will be known for its recreational, residential and commercial value.”

According to the release, “Tributary will include residential neighborhoods offering resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center and a variety of sports courts. Additionally, the community will offer dog parks, a comprehensive trail system, neighborhood parks with riverfront access, commercial and office space, and approximately 3,200 home sites.

“In addition to preserving a significant portion of the community’s uplands and wetlands, GreenPointe will be donating a site for a Nassau County public school, building a fire station and building a public park for Nassau County along Edwards Road.”

The community will include single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily properties with anticipated pricing from the low-$200,000s to the high-$300,000s. Sales are anticipated to open in summer 2020. For more information, visit www.TributaryLiving.com.