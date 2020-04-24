TOH offers free meal to residents

Body

Hilliard residents will host a drive-thru chicken dinner giveaway for their neighbors Saturday.

The drive-thru distribution begins at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Hilliard Town Hall and ends when the food is gone, according to Hilliard Town Councilman Lee Pickett.

He, Alicia Head and a few other friends teamed up to form Hilliard’s Helping Hands as a way to fill food gaps. One-thousand dinners consisting of a smoked chicken leg quarter, baked beans, corn and a bread roll will be available for residents to pick up.

“It was a thought I had a few weeks ago,” Head said. “I see a lot of need in the Town of Hilliard. We never know when we’ll need help ourselves, so we help while we can.”

Pickett asked the town council Thursday evening if it would be possible to coordinate traffic through the parking lot. Mayor Floyd Vanzant plans to speak with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to work out traffic control and law enforcement coverage. The council unanimously approved the event, during a telephone conference meeting.

