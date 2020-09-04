Siegtoberfest benefits The Ark

Body

The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary in Hilliard is the chosen charity for the fifth annual Siegtoberfest celebration.

Siegtoberfest is a one-of a-kind, Oktoberfest style charity-driven beer competition. Participants in the competition go through a series of games, in teams of three, while dressed up in lederhosen and dirndls. There will be five regional championships from Sept. 19 through Oct. 24, and for the first time in Siegtoberfest history, the Jax Citywide Championships on Nov. 14. All host sites will comply with current safety standards for the safety of the patrons.

Proceeds from the events will go to The Ark. In addition, competitors were encouraged to join a volunteer day to help and work at The Ark Saturday.

“We are so happy to have been chosen as this year’s charity and look forward to working with the staff and others from Siegtoberfest not only on volunteer day but also at each of the events,” said Jonathan Howard, president of The Ark.

The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary is a non-profit 501(c)3 wildlife rehabilitation and research facility dedicated to saving animals whose lives are in jeopardy. The facility provides daily care, treatment and shelter to orphaned, surrendered and/or injured wildlife and provides a permanent haven for animals that cannot be returned to their native habitat. For more information on The Ark, visit www.thearkwildlifecareandsanctuary.com.