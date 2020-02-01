Sharp shooters win

Body

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Unit proves its winning abilities. The unit attended the Explorer Winter Delegates Conference Dec. 20-22 in Leon County, winning several medals and plaques for the shooting competition. The unit also received a plaque for 2019 High Team Shooting in .22 caliber. Individual awards included Joseph Tillman with the 2019 First Time Shooter High Score, Kara McLendon with a 2019 Marksman medal .22 caliber, Dylan Clay with the 2019 Match Winner .22 caliber and a medal for steel target competition first place, Elena Sharkey with a 2019 Sharpshooter medal .22 caliber and Tristan Murto with a 2019 Sharpshooter medal .22 caliber.