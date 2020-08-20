Scouts adopt Warrior Drive

Body

Callahan Boy Scout Troop 351 recently joined the Keep Nassau Beautiful Adopt-a-Road program. The troop’s Adopt-a-Road signs are mounted on Warrior Drive, where the scouts have committed to sponsoring roadway clean-up events to help keep the area around West Nassau High School clean and litter free.

Following safety guidelines for small group gatherings in the outdoors and for the safe collection of litter, the troop completed their first cleanup event Saturday. Members were so enthusiastic about cleaning the roadway of trash that they extended their event to Brown Street, Mickler Street and several other connecting streets. More than 175 pounds of litter and debris were removed from Town of Callahan roadways.

“It is an honor to work with such a fantastic group,” said Jules Ruppel, Keep Nassau Beautiful program manager. “The scouts and scout leaders left no stone unturned in their commitment to leaving the roadway clean, green and beautiful.”