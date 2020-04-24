School leadership changes for 2020-21

Body

The Nassau County School Board announced leadership changes for the 2020-21 academic year

April 9.

• • •

Melissa Johnson will serve as Callahan Elemen-tary School principal to replace Sabrina Faircloth, who retires at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Johnson is eager to begin another exciting school year at CES. She looks forward to continuing her work with students, staff and the community.

Johnson walked the halls of CES 31 years as a Kindergarten student. Little did she know what the school would mean to her and how much a part of her life it would become.

As a student at CES, the school lit her passion for education and laid the foundation of her life’s journey. She began her teaching career in 2007 at Hilliard Elementary where she taught fourth grade for 10 years.

During this time, Johnson received a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Leo University. In 2017, she accepted the assistant principal position at CES. While at CES, she received the 2020 Nassau County School Board’s Assistant Principal of the Year award. Having the opportunity to work at the same school she attended as a child shows that Little Warriors can be successful. She feels honored to give back to a community that ignited the fire that drives her passion for leading and educating others. As Johnson works with the students at CES, it makes her more aware of how important it is to inspire children and to make the world a better place by leading and supporting those around her. Once a Warrior always a Warrior.

• • •

Kristy Collins will serve as assistant principal at CES. Working with students in Kindergarten through 8th grade has prepared her for this position. Collins started her teaching career in Nassau County in 2010 where she taught 5th grade at Yulee Elementary School. After receiving her master’s degree in educational leadership, she discovered her passion for working with teachers. Collins served as reading coach at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and Wildlight Elementary. She is excited to be a part of the Callahan community and looks forward to working with teachers, students and stakeholders.

• • •

Danielle Loudermilk will assume the role of principal at Hilliard Elementary School. She replaces LeeAnn Jackson who retires at the end of this academic year. Loudermilk is passionate about making a difference in the life of a child. Recognizing the power a quality education provides for children is what led her to this profession. She attended the University of Central Florida where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. After graduation, Loudermilk began her teaching career at Callahan Intermediate School in 2006. She taught third, fourth and fifth grades during her 11-year tenure at CIS. While at CIS, her passion for curriculum and leadership grew. In 2011 she obtained her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Florida. In January 2017, Loudermilk served as assistant principal at Yulee Elementary School, where she attended school as a child. As an administrator, Loudermilk recognized the importance of building positive relationships with students and staff while providing innovative curriculum to maximize student achievement. She is a believer that with a positive work ethic, collaboration and a consistent support system, there is no limit to what a school can accomplish. Loudermilk has relished her time as a Yulee Elementary Hornet and is ecstatic about beginning the 2020-21 school year as principal of HES. She cannot wait to work collaboratively with teachers, students, parents and all other stakeholders to ensure the continued success of HES.

• • •

HES Asst. Principal Tammy Smith will transfer to Bryceville Elementary School. She replaces Principal Amber Bovinette who will transition to Wildlight Elementary School in Yulee. Smith is a longtime Nassau County resident and a graduate of West Nassau High School. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of North Florida and a master’s degree in education from Jacksonville University. She began her teaching career in 1995 and has worked in school administration for the past 13 years. She loves seeing the excitement in children when they are learning to read.

• • •

Amber Bovinette will serve as principal at WES. She replaces Scott Hodges who was promoted to director of human resources for the NCSB. Bovinette is in her 18th year as an educator. Every school, family, and student remains near and dear to her heart. While serving at BES, the school enjoyed the status as an ‘A’ school. She previously served as assistant principal at Yulee Primary School, a Summer Learning Academy administrator and teacher at HES. She graduated from JU with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and from UNF with a master’s degree in educational leadership. She states that her first love “is for our students,” and always considers herself a teacher first. She looks forward to extending her school family at WES.

• • •

Kerri Boatright looks forward to another incredible year at YPS as she will serve as principal. She is devoted to her students, staff and families and is grateful to continue to be a part of the team at YPS. Boatright grew up playing school and always wanted to be a teacher. She graduated from UNF and began her career in 2006 as a fifth-grade teacher at HES. She knew this was her calling and loved seeing students learn, fostering collaboration with her peers and leading professional development within the county. While teaching, she received her master’s degree in educational leadership, as her desire to lead and serve with teachers and students began to bloom. After 11 years of teaching in Hilliard, she was selected as assistant principal at YPS in 2017. For the last three years, she has been diligently working with her students, families, and staff at YPS to create an environment where every child succeeds. Each day she is reminded of why she chose the path of an educator as she knows the importance and benefits of creating a learning environment that is student-focused. As principal, she will continue to lead and serve alongside the YPS family in true “We are Nassau” fashion.

• • •

Tracy Miller will serve as assistant principal at YPS. Miller has taught students identified with disabilities, served as a new teacher mentor, a reading coach, a professional development leader, a co-writer of the school district’s inclusion program and a co-writer of differentiated reading materials used throughout Nassau. She has also served as a technology lead, a member of numerous school advisory councils and is a parent. She was mentored by those she considers, as some of the best educators in the state of Florida, which all occurred in the great school district of Nassau County. Miller began her career at YPS in January 1994. She later took on the role of reading coach. The position took her back to CES and then to YES. Can we say that Tracy is having a homecoming, going back to her original roots at Yulee Primary? Absolutely. As she said, “Yulee Primary, I’m coming home. See you next school year.”

• • •

Vicki Grubbs will serve as assistant principal at YES. She began her teaching career in Nassau in 2002. She previously taught fifth grade at HES. She completed her master’s degree in educational leadership in May of 2019. Grubbs is excited about the opportunity to move into the assistant principal position at YES. She looks forward to serving the students, teachers and community.