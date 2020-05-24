School district announces new graduation schedule

Body

The Class of 2020 will take the grad walk a bit later than previously scheduled.

The Nassau County School District outlined two options, pending social-distancing requirements with commencement exercises scheduled for either June or July.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, seniors would have graduated in May.

With the first plan, graduation ceremonies will be held at each school’s football field.

West Nassau High School will host commencement on Warrior Field at 9 a.m. June 23.

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School will hold commencement on Flashes Field June 24. Yulee High School

will host graduation June 25. Fernandina Beach High School will have its ceremony June 22, according to information provided by the school district.

If postponed further, the second graduation plan moves the dates to July 14 for WNHS and July 15 for HMSHS. YHS’ graduation will be July 16 and FBHS’ seniors will graduate July 13.

If rain occurs on the morning of any school’s scheduled event, the ceremony will be held on the same date at 7 p.m.

Limitations will be set on how many people can attend ceremonies.

Senior award ceremonies will also be held during the week of graduation.

Parents and guardians will be informed of the specifics. Also, the rescheduling of other senior-related events will vary for each campus.