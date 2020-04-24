Proposed changes move closer to voter referendum

Body

The Callahan Town Council plans to add a referendum to the ballot so that citizens can choose how key roles will function.

Ordinance No. 2020-O06 was unanimously approved on first reading Monday via a telephone conference. The council has discussed for months how to change the town clerk and mayoral roles from elected positions to hired ones. Town officials would also like to have a plan in place before hiring a town manager in the future.

The ordinance amends (section) C-5 the town’s charter “so that the mayor shall be appointed from among the town council; amending (section) C-6 to provide that a hired town manager shall perform the general duties formerly performed by the mayor; deleting (section) C-7 and amending (section) C-14 to provide for an employee-clerk hired by the town council.”

The General Election is Nov. 3. Early voting is Oct. 19-31.

If a majority of voters approve, the new roles would not take effect until the current terms of the mayor and town clerk expire in 2022 – or if a vacancy occurs.

A town manager position would not be sought unless it was necessary to replace Public Works Director Mike Williams, who fills various roles within the municipality.

The town council “has determined that replacing the elected mayor with an employee town manager and the elected clerk with an employee clerk will benefit the welfare of the residents of the Town of Callahan,” the ordinance notes.

The item will again be discussed when the council meets May 4 via telephone conference. A public hearing will be held May 18. No one telephoned in to comment publicly Monday night.

The council also unanimously approved a $84,955 bid from All Pro Asphalt to pave Brown and Mahoney streets, Airstream Avenue and Robinwood Circle.

Duval Asphalt submitted a bid of $104,425 and Florida Infrastructure submitted a $97,600 bid. The project also includes the installation of manholes and a valve jacket.

As town officials wait for the state’s OK to return to public gatherings, plans for this year’s Day of Prayer event May 7 will most likely be virtual.

Council meetings will continue as telephone conferences for now.

Before the meeting’s close, Mayor Marty Fontes said, “I’d rather err on the side of caution. I don’t want anyone from the council to get sick.”

kcolgrove@nassaucountyrecord.com