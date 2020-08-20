Mayor Davis sworn in

Body

Matt Davis will keep an open mind and open door as Callahan’s new mayor.

The Callahan Town Council approved his appointment Aug. 3. He was sworn into office Aug. 10.

Davis plans to lead in a way that motivates others to serve. Three council seats are open on the Nov. 3 ballot. Councilwoman Shirley Graham said she will not seek re-election. Councilman David Mellecker had not filed his intention to run at press time. So far newcomers Jacquelyn Fleming and Ashton Vargas have qualified. The qualifying period ends Aug. 20.

The new mayor looks forward to getting to know the council and set goals to manage impending growth.

“We obviously want talent,” Davis said. “We want people who care. I hope we find more like-minded people to serve, because we need it.”

He also believes that Callahan, dubbed the “Crossroads to the Future,” is at a crossroads both logistically and metaphorically as growth from Yulee inches closer.

He has lived in Callahan since 2009, building his family with wife Micolle. He is dad to Ella, 21, Conner, 17, Brayden 9, and twins Taelyn and Aubrey, 7.

“The motivation was mostly timing for my family,” Davis said. “We have actually talked about it for several years – being involved in the town.”

When former Mayor Marty Fontes stepped down in June, Davis saw an opportunity to help his community.

“I think I can come in with a different set of eyes and see what the town needs,” he said. “People love the small town feeling and the safe community, but I think that growth is inevitable.”

Davis is from Miamiville, Ohio, which is just outside of Cincinnati. He previously served in law enforcement before arriving in Nassau to work in management and sales for a home improvement chain. He now supports his wife’s law practice and stays busy running a handyman business.

“I’m a very coaching, mentoring type of manager that’s very detail-oriented,” Davis said, adding that he wants to cultivate a positive atmosphere at Town Hall.

With his new tasks ahead, he desires to serve the community in any way possible.

“I want to be able to give back and represent our town,” Davis said. “I want to hear from the community. I would invite anyone to reach out with his or her questions and concerns. I want to reach out to everybody.”

ksciullo@nassaucountyrecord.com