Masons install new leaders

The Callahan Masonic Lodge No. 32 installs its 2020 officers with Rite Worshipful Ed Constance acting as installing officer. As he introduced each man, he described the office and also the emblems which denote that office. Each new officer was then escorted to his new position by Installing Marshall Jesse Tiner, a past district deputy grand master. Constance also presented new Worshipful Master Brian Jahay a hat that is a symbolic emblem of leadership. The new officers include, from left, John Wayne Nelson as senior deacon, AJ Wright as tyler, George Spicer as treasurer, Ben Derr as senior warden, Jerry Smith as senior steward, Brian Jahay as worshipful master, Bob Eubanks as marshall, Tom Siebers as junior warden, John Page as secretary, Gary Burchfield as junior steward and Jim Ottinger as junior deacon. Not pictured is Robert Stewart as chaplain.