March Take Stock in Children month

Body

Take Stock in Children received recognition for its educational efforts March 2.

Callahan Mayor Marty Fontes read a proclamation designating March as “Take Stock in Children Month.”

Dotti Williams, a TSIC board member and mentor trainer, was on hand along with College and Success Coach Johnnie Green.

The scholarship program has served Nassau County students since 1997 with the mission to “Keep the Promise,” according to the proclamation.

Since its conception, more than 611 area students have received mentoring and college scholarships. TSIC participants sign a contract agreeing to attend weekly mentoring sessions, stay in school, maintain good grades and remain crime and drug-free. They also agree to exhibit good citizenship.

The organization currently serves 114 students in Nassau who plan to attend college. Scholarship monies are collected by TSIC and matched 100 percent by the State of Florida, according to the organization.

In other town news, Street Commissioner Janet Shaw requested that Robinwood Circle, Mahoney and Brown streets receive milling and paving.

“We have a few more streets in town that need attention,” she said.

Fontes suggested doing the street repair during the summer when there is less traffic in town.

Public Works Director Mike Williams will prepare proposals before the item returns to the council for its consideration.