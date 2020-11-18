Holiday meal served to-go

Body

Community holiday meals will be distributed in containers this year instead of shared around dinner tables.

First United Methodist Church of Callahan’s perennial Thanksgiving meal will be via carry out Saturday.

“It will be a community meal,” Shawna Gugliuzza, FUMC administrative assistant wrote via email Thursday. “It will be carry-out due to COVID-19. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner along with salad and dessert will be served.”

Meal distribution will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

“We will give out Blessing Boxes and, while supplies last, each family will receive a bag of groceries,” she wrote.

FUMC has hosted the annual meal for 40 years. The church youth group, then known as “Christians That Care,” began hosting the meal with music and fellowship under the direction of youth leaders Steve Pickett and Susan Cason.

“It has spanned a generation, with the first year’s cooks now reaching their own senior citizen years, and the 1980 members of the Methodist youth fellowship becoming the newest church leaders and most recent kitchen co-workers,” Gugliuzza noted.

In the early days, the church utilized a singlewide trailer located behind what was known as the Trinity Place Building. The trailer contained a working kitchen, refrigerator and sink.

Pickett and Cheryl Sloan did much of the meal preparation two to three days in advance, according to Gugliuzza.

“Many senior citizens arrived several hours before the noontime meal to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee or cold glass of iced tea as they would visit with longstanding acquaintances and catch up on the previous year’s happenings,” she wrote, adding that vans also transported guests from Hilliard.

This year, church volunteers have prepared for weeks to ready the holiday meal.

“Church members were asked to donate gallon cans of green beans and corn, small cans of cranberry sauce, and later bring desserts, congealed salads, and plates of pears and peaches topped with mayo, grated cheese and a maraschino cherry,” Gugliuzza wrote. “Turkeys were purchased and the church ladies signed up to roast, bake, cook, whatever they called it, the turkeys.”

COVID-19 has also halted the annual Thanksgiving meal served at the Nassau County Council of Aging site in Hilliard.

The Concerned Citizens of Hilliard canceled plans to host the annual Thanksgiving dinner, which was also scheduled for Saturday. The meal, prepared by the non-profit group, was held at the Nassau County Council on Aging site in Hilliard for many years.

Instead, the NCCOA will deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals through its Meals on Wheels program. The agency is already working with two restaurants so those meals are prepared and ready for distribution in the days leading up to the holidays, according to NCCOA President and CEO Janice Ancrum.

At the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, four restaurants collaborated with Meals on Wheels to prepare as many as 2,500 meals per week to add to the more than 1,000 meals already distributed from the program’s supplier.

In recent months, as restrictions began lifting and residents began getting out and about, approximately 1,200 meals were distributed weekly, according to Ancrum.

Although the meal’s distribution method won’t be the same this year at FUMC, Gugliuzza urged residents to reflect on the meaning of Thanksgiving.

“As you gather to celebrate the season of Thanksgiving, share the many blessings that God has provided for you with others, family, friends and those who may be spending the day alone,” she wrote. “Share God’s blessings He has given you with others.”