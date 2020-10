Body

The Callahan Garden Club resumes meetings with installation of new officers Sept. 2. Member Kathleen Lunman gave a lecture about butterflies and also gave a framed butterfly to each new member. Members brought their own bagged lunches. The next meeting of the Callahan Garden Club is Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at 45251 Fourth Ave. Call Penny Rau at 982-2970 with any questions.