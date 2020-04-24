Donated masks help protect workers

Body

A stitch in time yielded 180 face masks for grocery store employees.

Callahan First Baptist Church volunteers began sewing the masks recently and donated them to Winn Dixie employees in Callahan and Hilliard in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Callahan’s store manager Gene Williams received the face masks in March. “They called me up in the morning and asked if we needed any for our associates and they brought them right over,” he said. “The employees are on the front lines. People feel safer with the masks.”

CFBC Pastor Lynn Hyatt sourced surgical fabric for the masks’ durability.

“The ladies have made them for several businesses,” he said, adding that additional plans include sewing face masks for Nassau County Jail staff and Nassau County School Board employees.

Since March, church volunteers have created more than 5,000 face masks.

“Our people, like so many folks were looking for an opportunity,” Hyatt said. “I think everybody feels helpless and they want to do something. This gave another group of our people an opportunity to help through the gifts that God has given them.”

He added that it’s a two-fold blessing for the people who made the face masks and those who received them.

Kat Abbott works as a front-end specialist at the grocery store.

“I think it’s really considerate and a great way to help the community and those who are in harm’s way because of the virus,” she said.

Williams said that he appreciates the community’s assistance.

“It’s just a blessing to be here,” he said. “Heroes work here. It’s amazing that they’re working for a purpose in our community and they see this as an opportunity to help to be more than this job. We’re so lucky to be here in the community of Callahan.”

Several churches and non-profits across the county have established food banks. Many individuals are sewing face masks and distributing them to hospital workers and others at risk of exposure to the virus.

Rivers Edge Pastor Gerald Wollitz established covidcarenassau.com to update residents on available resources via the internet.

“(It’s) a means for people to be able to reach out to us who have a variety of needs both physical and spiritual,” he wrote via email. “And we have seen a pretty significant response from that. Also, we have taken on the responsibility of paying for additional community dinners each week for distribution at First United Methodist Church of Callahan. Members of the church are making face masks for distribution to older members of our community both inside and outside the church as well.”

kcolgrove@nassaucountyrecord.com