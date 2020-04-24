Distance learning continues, spring sports canceled

Body

Nassau County students will continue with distance learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Saturday.

The academic year was scheduled to end May 22. District officials still await word from the Florida Department of Education as to whether distance learning instruction will continue into the summer months. It is still undetermined whether students will be required to make up any lost days within the 2020-21 academic year.

With the continuation of distance learning, assessments for completed work will also be decided in the weeks ahead, according to Nassau County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns.

“We know you have many questions about your student’s grades as well as activities and events,” she noted on the district’s website. “We will be providing you with additional information as it becomes available. Now more than ever, it is vital for us to continue to work together. We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time as we work every day for the success of students and the improvement of schools.”

Burns said that principals will meet this week to determine when and where commencement exercises will be held, should it become necessary.

As for kindergarten registration, parents and guardians are asked to contact the elementary school their child will attend. Parents and guardians also are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher for any current instruction questions.

The school district’s website accepts general inquiries via its question and answer portal at https://www.nassau.k12.fl.us/Page/3222.

Spring sports were also canceled. The Florida High School Athletic Association issued a press release about the decision Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA-affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events for spring sports. The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the Coronavirus, we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly.”