Creek still problematic

Callahan resident Frank Koch has witnessed the highs and lows of living near Thomas Creek for decades.

“In 1974, you could go up and down it in a canoe or a boat and you could fish,” Koch recalled.

In the past 20 years or so, the creek has become problematic. The creek overflowed its banks in 2008 when Tropical Storm Fay wreaked havoc on homes. Since then, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and heavy rains, including those that hit in mid-June, have caused the creek to again rise.

“Fay was bad,” Koch said from his home recently. “But this last one was terrible. It was worse than Fay ever thought of being.”

Those heavy rains caused storm waters to rise within 8 inches from entering his doublewide mobile home. Koch demonstrated the height of water that stood in his yard, covering yard items and filling a nearby ditch in front of his home that normally doesn’t fill with water.

Koch believes the best remedy is to “completely clean this creek and the tributaries so it will flow,” adding, “It’s been close to 20 years I’ve been fooling with this and it just gets worse.”

He is convinced that many of the problems began as housing spread along Lem Turner Road, leaving few places for the drainage to go.

“The more they build on that end, the worse it gets on this end,” Koch said. “I don’t have to be an engineer to figure that out.”

Koch isn’t the only resident concerned about future flooding.

During a Nassau County Commission meeting June 17, when Thomas Creek was again discussed, resident Eric Bowen emailed county officials about his concerns.

“It really disturbs me that this problem has been going on for 25 years and we’ve got a desnagging solution,” read Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin. “We all know that nothing but dredging the swamp out is going to get our creek back.”

Nassau County Engineer Robert Companion responded to Bowen’s email.

“We know that Thomas Creek has been an issue for quite some time. And I don’t know if I share his optimism that simply dredging it is the right answer, which is what’s brought us to working on this study with the Army Corps to find the right resolution. We have done work in the past, as you know, through some desnag work.”

Commissioner Justin Taylor recalled the flood damage from 2017.

“I know when Hurricane Irma hit, I remember being in the backyards of some of these citizens shortly after,” he said. “They were displaced. They were out of their home. The flooding from Thomas Creek that occurred, you know, has them really nervous now about a simple thunderstorm when it comes through. And we’ve seen the rise. We’ve seen some of the dirt roads flood from, again, just from a simple storm. I know we had the project moving with the Army Corps, but for the immediate future and understanding that desnagging is really just a Band-Aid. It’s a Band-Aid solution.”

He continued, “How can we assure the citizens that right now if a thunderstorm comes, they’re going to be safe? They don’t need to pack up. They don’t need to get a U-Haul and get out of town. … I don’t have an answer for that, I know. But when I get these calls – these questions, I’m kind of stuck, trying to figure out, ‘What do we tell them right now?’ It’s tough and I understand their concerns. These are from the same people that I saw, you know, when their homes flooded before. So I just didn’t know if y’all had any ideas or thoughts on that.”

Starting in 2010 through 2018, approximately 6 miles of the creek were desnagged as part of a nine-phase plan. More than $3.3 million was utilized through a combination of county funds and grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, St. Johns River Water Management District, Community Development Block Grant and Disaster Relief Emergency Funds, according to information from the county.

Nassau County Stormwater Engineer Katie Peay has met regularly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to gather data and execute a plan.

“We should be looking for the recommendations in the final report in the spring of 2020-21,” Peay told the county commission.

Berms or sea walls along the creek could be added to areas where homes are most affected. A community pond was discussed, as well as prohibiting construction in areas along the creek.

Peay is creating models to determine where the water naturally goes during storm events. Another goal is to look at the county’s entire drainage system.

The plan’s execution is still at least five years out according to Peay, who added that all plans pend state and federal funding.

“It’s going to be substantial,” she said.

She has already sent numerous complaints to the Road Department about the overgrowth in county ditches.

“We’re really just fixing what we know are known problems with it that we can do in our rights-of-ways,” Peay said.

Taylor asked if there were any immediate plans to install berms in flood-prone areas.

“Where the berms would logically go, we don’t own that land so it would be, honestly, the acquisition to even do the berm construction would take just as long as the study,” Peay said. “And we don’t know if that would actually fix the problem. So we would just be throwing money at something. We don’t know if it would actually work.”