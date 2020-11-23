Council terms begin

Body

Two elected officials were sworn in as another announced plans to step down Monday night.

Councilman Ken Bass and Councilwoman Jacquelyn Fleming took the oath of office during the Callahan Town Council meeting. Councilman David Mellecker, who was scheduled to begin a new term, was absent. He will be sworn in at the next council meeting Dec. 7.

Town Clerk Stephanie Knagge told the council that her house is listed and she plans move outside the town’s limits, thereby disqualifying her from her position.

Pending the home’s sale, Knagge will notify the council in plenty of time so that a replacement can be found. She has served as town clerk since 2013. Her current term ends in 2022.

In anticipation of Fleming’s addition to the council, husband Urban Fleming resigned his seat on the Callahan Planning and Zoning Board Nov. 9.

He was appointed to the board Nov. 5, 2018. A replacement will be sought.

“Although it is not illegal, I didn’t want there to be a potential conflict and do not believe multiple family members in a political structure is healthy,”

Fleming wrote via email Thursday.

The former Jacksonville resident moved to Callahan with his family a few years ago. He is employed with VyStar Credit Union.

“I advised the board to combat overreach from the council and mayor moving forward,” Fleming noted. “I also requested the board resist efforts from the federal level to get rid of single-family zoning.”

Looking ahead, the council discussed existing council roles.

Bass will continue as president and fire commissioner and Mellecker will resume his duties as zoning commissioner. Fleming will be water commissioner and Councilwoman Ashton Bishop Vargas will serve as street commissioner. Councilwoman Janet Shaw asked Vargas if she could return to her previous role as town promotions/parks and recreation commissioner. Vargas agreed to the switch.

“I’d really like to be the parks commissioner,” Shaw said. “I’d like to get back to where I started.”

Before the roles were reassigned, Vargas voiced concerns about recent vandalism at Ewing Park and apparent signs of drug use on the premises. The town park has been vandalized several times in recent years.

Vargas contacted Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper and alerted him to the ongoing issues. She suggested adding security cameras to areas throughout the park and adding a fence at the main entrance to deter activities after dark.

The park is open from daylight to 10 p.m. Florida Power and Light has installed dusk to dawn lighting, but additional street lighting may be added to increase visibility in the darker areas of the park.

NCSO Capt. Ryan Van Tassell updated the council about plans to increase patrols and possibly post curfew times to inform the public of when park access is allowed. Town officials may also establish a memorandum of understanding that will give more teeth for law enforcement.

Town Attorney Jeb Branham will contact the NCSO’s attorney to discuss the legalities of entering an agreement.

Shaw weighed in on traffic concerns around Callahan Elementary School. She spoke with Van Tassell previously about motorists blocking driveways and intersections as they wait for student collection and drop-off.

Van Tassell said the traffic congestion is an ongoing problem. He said that the NCSO has two officers patrolling U.S. 301 for speeders.

Increased patrols may reduce the incidents of blocked driveways and overall congestion as traffic is not supposed to blocked along streets.

Van Tassell recommended that law enforcement be alerted when motorists block rights-of-way.

“But by the time they get there, the congestion is most likely gone anyway,” he said.

Turning to another school-related item, the council plans to meet with the Nassau County School Board Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The council meeting usually held at the same time will begin at 6 instead. The entities typically meet together in Callahan Volunteer Station 5 adjacent to Town Hall.

