COA renovations begin

The Nassau County Council on Aging broke ground in preparation for improvements to its senior center in Hilliard Monday morning.

NCCOA Board Chairman Geoff Clear announced that $600,000 in a state funds were awarded with an additional $69,000 raised in local donations. The local donations exceeded the $50,000 amount that was contingent on receiving the state grant.

The Westside Senior Life Center serves citizens in Hilliard, Callahan and Bryceville.

“Days like today remind us that agencies like the Nassau County Council on Aging must grow and expand to remain relevant for the people who rely on us for the programs and services that enrich their lives,” Clear said. “This could be the center of many people’s lives. Over the past couple of years, we have grown significantly in Fernandina; now it’s your turn. You guys get to grow with us in the next few years.”

Building improvements will begin in early 2021 and should be finished by June 30. The facility will be connected to the Town of Hilliard’s water and sewer system. The parking lot will be resurfaced and made to accommodate ADA accessibility and drainage issues in the front and rear of the parking lot will be addressed.

Also, the roof will be replaced, low-hanging branches above the roof will be removed and the food distribution program will be expanded in western Nassau in the next several years.

Steve Wetherell, president of ShayCore Enterprises, Inc. and John Cotner of Cotner Associates, Inc. were selected for the renovation project, with Tim Eberle as project manager. The three men were also involved in the renovation of the Senior Life Center in Fernandina Beach, which was completed two years ago, according to Clear.

NCCOA President and CEO Janice Ancrum said that funding would not have been possible without the efforts of State Sen. Aaron Bean and State Rep. Cord Byrd.

“It’s a momentous occasion,” Ancrum said following the ceremony. “It’s an opportunity for Hilliard to get the recognition it deserves. Their citizens are viable and we value them. People like Sen. Bean and Cord Byrd put their energy behind the project. We were the only special project in Nassau County that was approved. They showed me where their hearts were. We could not be more grateful of this.”

Bean said that Ancrum and the leadership team proved that the upgrades were necessary, which brought about the state’s approval. State legislators denied roughly 94 percent of proposed project requests due to the fallout from COVID-19.

Mayor Floyd Vanzant also addressed the group.

“This is a great honor today that we have finally started doing something about this building,” he said, adding that he received numerous telephone calls about the site when he was a Nassau County commissioner in the early 2000s.

NCCOA Board Member Chris Bryant was instrumental in raising local funds.

“This community is a generous community and we’re thankful for it,” she said.