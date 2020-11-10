Cadets receive awards

Body

The West Nassau Air Force JROTC is back in full swing. Color guards are performing at football games and in community events, orienteering and raider teams are competing, and student life is getting back to normal.

In September, the AFJROTC unit recognized 13 cadets who earned national level awards from the VFW, Special Forces, Daughters of the American Revolution and several other national charters. Every year in May, the AFJROTC holds an annual award ceremony, however, due to COVID-19 it was canceled. With the start of the school year, they were finally able to present these well-deserved awards. Congratulations to the following cadets for their hard work, patience and dedication.

• Devyn Lambert – Daughters of American Revolution

• Abbigail Vienneau – American Legion Scholastic Award

• Ramsey Krolak – American Legion Military Award

• Alan Stewart – Reserve Officers Association

• Dylan Terry – Veterans of Foreign Wars

• Destiny Rose – United States of 1812

• Dravyn Hill – National Sojourners Award

• Carter Lundquist – Scottish Rite Award

• Alyssa Stiern – Military Order of Purple Heart

• Ethan Nipper – Sons of American Revolution

• Allen Register – Military Order of World Wars

• Tala Mellecker – American Veterans

• Clarice Collins – Air Force Sergeants Association

• Trinity Bryce – Tuskegee Award

• Alexandria Decker – Tuskegee Award

• Chloe Whaley – The Retired Enlisted Association

• Sarah Lucovsky –

Celebrate Freedom Foundation

• Donovan Jones – Air Commando Award

• Cole Miller – Special Forces Award