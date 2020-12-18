Cadets embrace values

Body

The Air Force JROTC cadets demonstrated the Air Force core values recently.

The values are integrity, service before self and excellence in all the cadets do.

On Dec. 5, they marched in the Callahan Christmas Parade, then traveled to GTF Paintball in Yulee for team building and leadership development. They enjoyed playing through several different scenarios while learning leadership, followership and teamwork, all while having a blast.

They once again demonstrated the core value of service before self when the cadets donated 78 toys to the Callahan Volunteer Fire Department Toy Drive. They did a fantastic job and hope by donating they can give a merrier Christmas to everyone in the Town of Callahan.

The current cadets advise any eighth-graders who would like to take part in these activities to aid the community and have fun in the upcoming year to sign up for Air Force JROTC as part of their schedule for their ninth-grade year.