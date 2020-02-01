Aldrich deemed ‘Great Kid’

Body

Yulee High School senior Kenneth Aldrich earned the “Great Kids Award” after being nominated by School Resource Deputy Alyssa Fender.

Sheriff Bill Leeper presented the award, which is given to outstanding kids who show respect for their peers, help others in a time of need, maintain a strong academic standard and represent themselves, their family and their school with great character and pride. The program is facilitated in partnership with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies and Nassau County Public Schools.

“All too often in today’s society we focus our resources and time on those that don’t do it right, while kids who go above and beyond tend to go unrecognized,” said Leeper. “The Great Kids Award allows us to recognize students who make a positive impact in our community.”

According to Fender, Aldrich is on the cross country team and is a very respectful student who never fails to set an example for his peers. He holds the cafeteria door open every day for other students and school staff entering the cafeteria. He always has a positive attitude, is a motivated athlete and serves as a role model for other students. His future goal is to become a firefighter in Nassau County.

“These qualities not only make Kenneth a great kid, but will one day ensure that he is a great young man who respects and helps others in order to make our community a better place,” said Leeper.

Aldrich received a plaque and a challenge coin from Leeper Friday afternoon, with Fender and Principal Natasha Drake present.