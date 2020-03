Body

Venereal Thompson and Auri Doyle sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during an African-American Read-In Feb. 27 in the Hilliard Branch Library. Mary Scott reads Maya Angelou’s “Phenomenal Woman” while Aiden Dinwiddie reads “Hold Fast to Dreams” by Langston Hughes. Isaiah Cobb, Mary Humphrey, Thompson, Ted Dinwiddie and Dr. Bernita Dinwiddie sing, “Give Me that Old Time Religion.” Several people read poetry and highlighted business and civic achievements that occurred.