Johnson retires again

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper joins NCSO Director Connie Johnson as he retired July 30 after more than 41 years with the sheriff’s department, serving in a variety of positions and ranks and approximately three years with the Hilliard Police Department, where he served as police chief. Johnson actually retired from the NCSO once before in 2006, but came back after Leeper was sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 8, 2013 to be the NCSO’s director of corrections and courts, where he has spent the past 7.5 years. Johnson graduated from West Nassau High School in 1973 and served three years in the United States Army, attaining the rank of sergeant. He began working at the sheriff’s office in August 1977. Leeper said Johnson served the citizens of Nassau County for many years with professionalism and honesty, touching many lives during his career. He will be missed by all who worked alongside him.