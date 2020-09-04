Friday night lights resume

Body

Amanda Ream & Kathie Sciullo

NCR Staff

After a state-issued delay and some rescheduling, Friday night lights officially resume this week.

The Flashes host their first game against Bishop Snyder on Flashes Field Friday. The Warriors travel to Palatka. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

Flashes Coach John Pate was optimistic the season would occur well before the Florida High School Athletic Association made a decision.

“It’s not going to be, maybe, the amount of games that we want, but it will be interesting,” he said. “It will be an interesting scenario and quite frankly, this will be the best team that we’ve put on the field since I’ve been in Hilliard.”

The shortened season caused schedules to be reworked as sport practices began parallel with the opening of schools.

“We lost the Kickoff Classic, week one at home and week two at home,” Pate said.

“And then we’re looking at having diminished crowd size. Going to 50 percent capacity. … I’m thinking we’re not going to be able to put a huge crowd in there like the playoff crowd we had when we beat Branford or one of those. It will be a very challenging year in terms of the administrators trying to, you know, count beans.”

Warrior Coach Rickey Armstrong wants to make sure his players are visible to college recruiters.

“You have to put yourself out there,” he said.

Armstrong added that players utilize Hudl to create highlights of their plays and post them to social media.

“Coaches have to see you doing things, so I think Twitter plays a big part in recruiting nowadays, especially with the Coronavirus out. People have to see you. So the more you post things – the more you put out there, that’s what they see. That’s about the only way they can see you. You can’t go to colleges, you can’t be there now, so the more you post – and I’ve got a junior (Wyatt Butler) who posts every day and he’s got a lot of calls interested in him.”

While teams are adhering to health recommendations in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, they also face the realization that football is a contact sport, placing opponents’ faces within close proximity to one another.

“There’s not really much you can do when it’s a physical contact sport, social distancing,” West Nassau senior Chaz Davis said.

Football players are always faced with the possibility of injury and realize the possibility of catching the virus exists.

“It’s football, you know, we take a risk every day just by playing,” Hilliard senior Tywuan Lee said.

West Nassau senior Trey McCullough said no matter what safeguards are required of teams, it will not change the outcome.

“If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. That’s how I feel.”

Summer conditioning included temperature checks, extra spacing between players during drills and use of individual water bottles and towels instead of any shared items.

“It’s kind of challenging abiding by all the rules and everything, but we’re still getting through all our conditioning and workouts and everything,” West Nassau senior Carson Murray said. “It’s just a really big deal that we’re able to work out as a team again, because there was a point where we thought we weren’t even going to be able to have a season, so we’re just thankful for that.”

Area schools are limiting attendance to 50 percent of each venue’s capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks and social distancing rules will apply.

Limited crowds will undercut revenue for other Hilliard sports and football concession revenue. To offset the concession loss, Flashes team members were asked to bring water and soda donations to help stock the booth.

“It does hurt,” Pate said. “We’ve done a good job of raising money through the Pride of Hilliard, our football fundraising aspects. But our football program doesn’t draw a gate. All that goes into general athletics. And because it goes into general athletics, a lot of the sports that don’t make any money at all … football makes money, basketball makes money, but some of the sports that don’t make money at all, it will hurt because we’re losing home games.”

West Nassau’s football program and end zone business advertisements generate much of the team’s funding, Armstrong said. The Air Force JROTC and Warrior Band operate concession booths in addition to the football team’s booth at home games, but the band lost its largest fundraiser of the year with the cancellation of the Northeast Florida Fair. The band aims to offset this loss with by preselling dinners that are available for pick-up Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. in the student parking lot. The band is preselling entrees from its normal fair menu. To purchase a dinner or make a donation, visit https://givebutter.com/WarriorBand.

Despite funding shortages and obstacles such as players being required to wear masks while traveling on buses, the athletes are staying motivated and doing their best to follow guidelines so sports can occur.

“I just hope for every sport they’re able to play a season,” Pate said.

“If it’s shortened, so be it. But we just want to play. I think it’s important for our community; it’s important for kids to get back. School means a sense of normalcy for them and that’s what we need to get back to doing. Being more normal, having more structure and I’ll be glad.”