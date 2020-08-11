Dedication honors OHPA’s Braddock

Body

Lissa Braddock, center, joins her children in honoring her late husband and their father, Ronnie Braddock. The Customs House at 401 N. Third St., Fernandina Beach, was dedicated July 27 in his memory for his 17 years of service to the Ocean, Highway and Port Authority and the citizens of Nassau County. OHPA commissioners recalled Braddock’s knowledge and dedication to service. The Customs House is located at the entrance to the Port of Fernandina. Braddock’s family, including children, grandchildren and extended family members, attended the dedication.