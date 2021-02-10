Body

Audrey Jean Thompson, 91, a resident of Jacksonville, Fla. for 51 years, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2021.

A woman of great faith, love, and joy, Audrey was called to the Lord with confidence in her Savior. Audrey was born June 21, 1929 in Paintsville, Ky. In 1945, she married Vencil Lee Thompson, Sr., whom she shared 39 years with. If you met Audrey, you would know of her love for Jesus and her love for her family.

Audrey will be remembered for her love for Christmas, all things prissy, and her outgoing personality. She was preceded in death by her father, Paris Penix, and her mother, Vergie Music-Penix; her brothers, Estill, Orville and Junior; her sisters, Venita, Pauline, Lillian and Eunice; her children, Charlene, Michael and Bonnie; and grandchildren Mandy and Reba.

She leaves her sister, Bessie, and her children, Vernon, Kay, Kenneth, Betty, Vencil, Nancy, Carolyn and Polica. She was also blessed with 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Giddens-Reed Funeral Home, 270 U.S. 301, Jacksonville, FL 32234. Services will be held at the same location at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.